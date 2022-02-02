Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Position Decreased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,521 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,731 shares of company stock worth $655,412 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $41.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

SBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

