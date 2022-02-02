SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Gap Down to $28.18

Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.18, but opened at $27.48. SP Plus shares last traded at $27.48, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on SP. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get SP Plus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $632.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.93.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.