SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.12

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.12 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 15.85 ($0.21). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20), with a volume of 30,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 11.11.

About SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and travel hubs.

