SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $367,743.37 and approximately $109,783.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00050531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.16 or 0.07275175 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00058610 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.91 or 0.99753702 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007380 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00054679 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

