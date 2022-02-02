SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.92. Approximately 220,842 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 366,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 444,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after buying an additional 57,150 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $698,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 765,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after purchasing an additional 600,139 shares during the period.

