SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 7,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 132,951 shares.The stock last traded at $35.73 and had previously closed at $35.47.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 37,366 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

