SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRE. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,568,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,307,000 after buying an additional 802,826 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 105,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 34,742 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.31.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

