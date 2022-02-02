Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00184287 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00028713 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00028271 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00377059 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00066709 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.