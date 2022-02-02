Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the December 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,640,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANY opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 186.40%.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

