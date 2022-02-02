Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOY. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.73.

TOY traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.76. The stock had a trading volume of 58,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,394. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$44.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.57. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The firm had revenue of C$899.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$750.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

