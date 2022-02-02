Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOY. National Bankshares upped their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.73.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded down C$0.47 on Wednesday, reaching C$48.76. The company had a trading volume of 58,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,394. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.57. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$25.54 and a 1 year high of C$54.18.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$899.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$750.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total value of C$1,639,977.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

