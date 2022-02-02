Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$63.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price raised by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.73.

Spin Master stock traded down C$0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$48.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,394. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$44.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.57. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$25.54 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The company had revenue of C$899.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$750.77 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

