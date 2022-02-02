SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Cap of $117,131.74

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $117,131.74 and approximately $24.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,981.05 or 0.99973046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00070596 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.95 or 0.00253986 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.42 or 0.00168753 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.92 or 0.00324192 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00013728 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008450 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001531 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001530 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

