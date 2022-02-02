Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.93.

SR stock opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s payout ratio is 55.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Spire by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

