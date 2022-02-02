Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.93.
SR stock opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17. Spire has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $77.95.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Bank of America cut shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spire presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.22.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Spire by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
