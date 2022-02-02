Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Short Interest Down 18.4% in January

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 155,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 44,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,967. The stock has a market cap of $479.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.99. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the third quarter worth $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the second quarter worth $271,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 24.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

