Splinterlands (SPS) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00051716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.70 or 0.07167391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00057959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,538.33 or 0.99993276 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00055579 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars.

