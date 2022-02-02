Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.08

Shares of Sportech PLC (LON:SPO) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 36.08 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 35.87 ($0.48). Sportech shares last traded at GBX 36.80 ($0.49), with a volume of 5,883 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on shares of Sportech in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Sportech alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.