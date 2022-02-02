Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Posts Earnings Results

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SPOT stock traded down $11.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $164.41 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.59.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.21.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.