Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Posts Earnings Results

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $11.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $191.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $164.41 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spotify Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for about 0.7% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 10.75% of Spotify Technology worth $5,309,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

