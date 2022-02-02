SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) is Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 404.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,013 shares during the quarter. SpringWorks Therapeutics accounts for about 2.0% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,486,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,897,000 after acquiring an additional 216,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12,270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,323 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

NASDAQ SWTX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,297. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 0.72.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

