SPS Commerce (SPSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $124.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.21. SPS Commerce has a one year low of $91.05 and a one year high of $174.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,473,667 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPS Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $31,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

