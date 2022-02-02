Square (NYSE:SQ) Lowered to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Square (NYSE:SQ) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $320.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SQ. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Square from $300.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $10.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.63. 435,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,814,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.84. Square has a 12 month low of $101.75 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,660 shares of company stock worth $4,034,941. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Square by 14.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in Square by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Square by 1,693.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

