StableXSwap 1-Day Volume Tops $73.00 (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and approximately $73.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,093.04 or 1.00082666 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00071613 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021179 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00027048 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.21 or 0.00486227 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap Coin Profile

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap . The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

