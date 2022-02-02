Stably USD Price Tops $0.97 on Top Exchanges (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Stably USD has a market cap of $396,406.28 and $72,824.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002579 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00119729 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,359,599 coins and its circulating supply is 409,435 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Stably USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

