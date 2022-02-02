Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 45,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,283,907 shares.The stock last traded at $24.05 and had previously closed at $23.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $415.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.05%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 124.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

