Starboard Value LP Acquires 150,000 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. eHealth makes up 1.5% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Starboard Value LP owned about 7.76% of eHealth worth $82,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in eHealth by 84,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EHTH. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eHealth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

In related news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $160,545.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $337,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,785. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,663. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.93 million, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

