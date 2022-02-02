Starboard Value LP Acquires New Position in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of CIIG Capital Partners II in the third quarter worth approximately $884,000.

CIIGU traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

