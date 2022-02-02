Starboard Value LP Boosts Holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the quarter. Starboard Value LP owned 4.00% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2,195.2% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,147,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 14.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $9,689,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 34.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,576,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 404,654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACAH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,282. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

