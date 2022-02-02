Starboard Value LP Grows Stock Position in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Starboard Value LP increased its stake in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.96% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tailwind Acquisition by 6,568.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $243,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Tailwind Acquisition by 2,744.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 44,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Tailwind Acquisition by 466.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 57,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Tailwind Acquisition by 383.1% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 61,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

TWND stock remained flat at $$9.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,448. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.83. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

