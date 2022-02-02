Starboard Value LP Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Starboard Value LP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,000 shares during the quarter. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $69,799,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,663,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,550,000 after buying an additional 310,964 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.51. 6,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,135. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

