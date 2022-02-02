Starboard Value LP Has $228.92 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. Cerner makes up approximately 4.2% of Starboard Value LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 1.10% of Cerner worth $228,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cerner by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after purchasing an additional 122,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after purchasing an additional 651,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 10.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after purchasing an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.43. 19,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248,558. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

