Starboard Value LP Has $5 Million Position in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA)

Starboard Value LP boosted its position in L&F Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LNFA) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,352 shares during the quarter. L&F Acquisition makes up about 0.1% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Starboard Value LP owned about 2.32% of L&F Acquisition worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of L&F Acquisition by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L&F Acquisition by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in L&F Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L&F Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNFA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,279. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. L&F Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

L&F Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the governance, risk, and compliance and legal technology and software sectors.

