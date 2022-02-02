Starboard Value LP Increases Position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT)

Starboard Value LP raised its position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:FVT) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,295 shares during the quarter. Starboard Value LP owned 1.22% of Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FVT. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $49,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III by 92.0% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 98,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 47,228 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FVT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,391. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.78.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

