Starboard Value LP Invests $3.17 Million in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 315,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,000. Starboard Value LP owned about 2.61% of Data Knights Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKDCA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 67.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 430,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 173,704 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $9,396,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in Data Knights Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKDCA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.14. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,084. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09.

Data Knights Acquisition (NASDAQ:DKDCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on a business focus on the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

