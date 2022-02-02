Starboard Value LP Invests $4.46 Million in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC)

Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE:VPCC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 1.42% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 50.4% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 48,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 28,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VPCC traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,996,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,433. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

