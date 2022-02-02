Starboard Value LP Lowers Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Starboard Value LP lessened its holdings in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,915,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535,000 shares during the quarter. MEDNAX comprises about 3.1% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Starboard Value LP owned about 6.84% of MEDNAX worth $168,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 5,380.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MEDNAX by 1,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $682,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,922 shares of company stock worth $6,728,431. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MEDNAX stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.08. 477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 110.10, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.08.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

