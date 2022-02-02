Starboard Value LP Makes New Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000. Starboard Value LP owned 0.70% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the second quarter worth $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 1,205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 184,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,531,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,161,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCIC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 61,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,625. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.