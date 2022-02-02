Starboard Value LP Purchases New Shares in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARTEU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,012,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,012,000.

Shares of ARTEU remained flat at $$10.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15. Artemis Strategic Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

