Starboard Value LP Raises Stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,640 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.51% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the second quarter worth $116,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 131.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 171.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRPB traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 113,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,842. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

