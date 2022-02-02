Starboard Value LP Sells 148,698 Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC)

Starboard Value LP reduced its holdings in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,698 shares during the quarter. KKR Acquisition Holdings I makes up about 0.1% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Starboard Value LP owned 1.28% of KKR Acquisition Holdings I worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAHC. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAHC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.73. 190,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

