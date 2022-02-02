Starboard Value LP Takes $4.46 Million Position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.70% of Trebia Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $490,000. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TREB. DA Davidson started coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Trebia Acquisition stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 162,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,589. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

