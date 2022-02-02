Starboard Value LP Takes Position in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,526,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,868,000. Cyxtera Technologies makes up approximately 2.8% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Starboard Value LP owned 9.96% of Cyxtera Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $617,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyxtera Technologies stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYXT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

