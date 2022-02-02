Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SBUX. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.62.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.20. The stock had a trading volume of 779,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,945,228. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $93.79 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average is $112.72. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Starbucks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 57.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

