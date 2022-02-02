Stealth Hits Market Cap of $1.56 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.56 million and $3,698.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002806 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016330 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008745 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars.

