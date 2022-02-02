Stellar (XLM) Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000529 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and approximately $247.14 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00133514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051686 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.54 or 0.00190757 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00031564 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.45 or 0.07174341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,246 coins and its circulating supply is 24,849,673,559 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

