Step Hero Price Hits $0.0958 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Step Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Step Hero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0958 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. Step Hero has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $53,313.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00115323 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Hero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Step Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

