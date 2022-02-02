stETH (Lido) Price Reaches $3,479.19 (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 2nd. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.01 or 0.07241620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.19 or 0.99766464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00054702 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003111 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

