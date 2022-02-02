stETH (STETH) One Day Volume Hits $93,146.00

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One stETH coin can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00050076 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,676.95 or 0.07262279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00056273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,783.89 or 0.99790740 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00054161 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

