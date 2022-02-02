Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.60

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.60 and last traded at $78.02, with a volume of 793315 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.76.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,025,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

