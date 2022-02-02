Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Shares Up 10.6%

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) shot up 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

Several brokerages have commented on STLFF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a SEK 51 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

