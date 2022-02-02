Stock Buyback Plan Initiated by Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Board

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of ATI traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,504,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

