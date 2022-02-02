Stock Buyback Plan Initiated by Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Board

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Shares of ATI traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,504,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. Allegheny Technologies has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.03.
Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Allegheny Technologies
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
